Global Spare Parts & Auto Sales Golf tourney… Prashad, Subhan and Mangra are Flight champions

Former Club Captain, the veteran Patrick Prashad, pulled all the stops to edge out LGC President Aleem Hussain in their Championship (0-9) Flight, finishing tied in an exciting day of golf under fine weather with the golf course in splendid condition for the first of this years Global Spare Parts &AutoSales tournament, on Saturday last. Of the other two Flights, the experienced Maxim Mangra easily took the lead in the C (19-28) Flight, while Ayube Subhan produced a superb performance to lead the extremely keen competition in the B (10-18) Flight.

CEO of Global Hardeo ‘Curry’ Ganpat himself now a keen golfer, was on hand with his charming wife to congratulate the winners and express his appreciation for being involved with the LGC and the vision of President Aleem Hussain.

In the A Flight, Patrick Prashad (72/8) was 1st, with Aleem Hussain (72/9) 2nd. Former Guyana Open Champion Mike Mangal was third on their heels with a fine 74/8. Maxim Mangras 68/20 was without contention as he led 2nd place Gavin Todd (77/19) by some 9 strokes. Rookie Curry Ganpat (the sponsor), who has been having great improvement in his play, produced a commendable 82/28, Best Gross for the day (77) was produced by veteran golfer Ramesh Amrud.

The days tournament was graced with the lovely presence and participation of Ms. Doreen DeCaires, who has been a member of the club for some 50 years and was the Women’s Captain for many years (Her husband was the longest serving Men’s Captain of the Club). Ms De Caires delivered a great net 100 off of her play. Reigning Guyana Open Ladies Champion, Christine Sukhram, also added her charm and participation to the occasion. Another positive experience for the Club was to have its newest member, Mr Chet Bowling of New Amsterdam, present, through the indefatigable work of President Hussain, who was also able to secure the days trophies as a gift from the Trophy Stall.

The competition in the B Flight was a taste of how stiff the COPA Airlines competition is likely to be come Saturday January 25, 2020. The keen jostling obvious by a spread of only 4 strokes between the top seven scores in the Flight, indicates that golfers will be going all out to emerge as Champions in their Flights. Ayube Subhans 68/14, followed by Shanella Londons 69/15 were the tip of the iceberg. Patanjalee Pur Persaud (70/14); Lekhnarine Shivraj (70/16); Christine Sukhram (71/12); Mike Gayadin (72/12) and Mahindranauth Tewari (72/12) send clear signals that no one will win without a good fight.

This excitement and anticipation for the COPA tournament is well appreciated by COPA General Manager Nadine Oudkerk, who has expressed willingness to support the LGC along the programme President Aleem has outlined for the Clubs advancement this year. Keen rivalry and a great turnout of golfers are expected for that upcoming tournament.

Global Spare Parts & Auto Sales of 19 Annandale Public Road, East Coast Demerara, Tel: 592-621-9058 or 592-664-4515, sponsored the tournament to celebrate the recent opening of its Georgetown branch at 87 Seaforth Street, Campbellville. Manager of the Branch, Imtiaz Singh was quoted as saying, “Just call us at 621-9058 or 664-4515 for any of your used spare parts needs and if we can’t find it, then it’s not available.”

President Hussain expressed gratitude to the Ganpat family for their willing support of the LGC and the ongoing vision. He thanked the golfers for their good participation, and the Grounds staff for their commendable work. He was also appreciative of the return of past President Hilbert Shields, past Womens Captain Ms Doreen De Caires, and Champion Christine Sukhram. He welcomed new member Mr Bowling.

For more information on the LGC or about golfing, or learning how to play golf, kindly visit lusignangolfclub at Facebook or call 592-220-5660 or 592-645-0944. Members of the public are invited to spectate at Golf Tournaments at the LGC free of charge.