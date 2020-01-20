GCC beat GDF by an innings and 30 runs despite Andrews 6 for

Latest update January 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Despite a six-wicket haul from Leon Andrews, Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) defeated Guyana Defence Force (GDF) by an innings and 30 runs when the Georgetown Cricket Association/Noble House Sea Foods second division two-day tournament continued yesterday at Bourda.
In reply to the GDF first innings total of 91, GCC resumed on their overnight score 145-3 with Rivaldo Phillips on 24 and Deonarine Seegobin on three, and made 274 all out. Seegobin fell cheaply while Phillips perished for 28. Zachary Jodah stuck two fours in scoring 51 not out while Carlos La Rose made 36 to add to Mavindra Dindyal’s 72 on the first day. Off-spinner Andrews bagged 6-96.
Trailing by 183, GDF were bowled out for 153, batting a second time. Joshua Jones stroked one four and seven sixes in a top score of 52 while Andrews made 31, Damion Ross 25 and Randy Lindore 20.
Stephon Wilson captured 3-13, Bernard Bailey had 2-18 and Darius Andrews 2-40.
(Zaheer Mohamed).
