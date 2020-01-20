GCAs NBS 2nd Division 40 overs cricket… Roberts, Benn power UG to 137-run win over 3rd Class

Latest update January 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

An attractive 45 from Keon Roberts and a mesmerising spell from Oswald Benn who took 5-15 spearheaded the University of Guyana (UG) to a 137-run win over Third Class in the latest round of the Georgetown Cricket Associations (GCA) New Building Society (NBS) second division 40-overs cricket competition yesterday at the Queens College ground.
UG elected to bat on a slow track and heavy outfield and were dismissed for 205 with Roberts leading way with an attractive 45.
Roberts got support from Melroy Stephenson who made 36 and Anthony Fredricks who contributed 35.
Bowling for Third Class, Sunil Tulisdas befuddled the UG batsmen with figures 5-28 from his eight overs.
The Third Class batting line was destroyed as they catapulted to 68 all out despite a fighting 19 from Randy Ramroop.
Benns five-wicket haul, the second of the game, came in just six overs as he got support, while Yekani Favourite followed-up his 4-28 on Saturday with 3-17 yesterday.

