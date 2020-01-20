Cyclist dies after being struck by car

Latest update January 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
A 20 year-old was killed at around 21.30 hrs. on Saturday after being struck by a car on the East Bank Demerara public road.
Police identified the victim as Lennox Collette of Lot 4, Public Road, Land or Canaan, East Bank Demerara.
The car was being driven by a 24-year-old from Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
It is alleged that Collette rode out of a nearby “cross-street” and into the car..
He sustained head injuries. The driver transported the unconscious Collette to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he succumbed.
The driver is assisting with investigations.
