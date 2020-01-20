Cops reportedly crack 2018 Abary murder believed linked to land dispute

Police appear to have cracked the January 2018 murder of a rice farm labourer.

The killing is suspected to have stemmed from a bitter land dispute.

Kaieteur News confirmed yesterday that investigators have detained two men for the murder of 55-year-old Tribhowan Singh, who was found knifed to death on his employers rice farm on February 24, 2018.

One of the suspects has reportedly confessed and is said to have implicated others.

According to reports, the case broke after police arrested the suspect for cattle rustling. Police were then tipped off that the alleged cattle thief might have information about Singhs murder.

Tribhowan Singhs body was discovered at around 13:30 hrs on February 24, 2018, by his boss, Kumar Latchman, who went to visit the rice farm.

The corpse was discovered in a pile of bushes next to the trailer where he usually stays while checking on the rice field.

The slain mans boss and another individual are embroiled in a dispute over land ownership.

Latchman said that Singh would stay alone at the camp, since he was in charge of keeping the place clean and getting rid of stray animals.

“He always stays on the land to make sure no one aint trespass or remove stuff.”