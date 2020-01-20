Cops reportedly crack 2018 Abary murder believed linked to land dispute

Latest update January 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police appear to have cracked the January 2018 murder of a rice farm labourer.
The killing is suspected to have stemmed from a bitter land dispute.
Kaieteur News confirmed yesterday that investigators have detained two men for the murder of 55-year-old Tribhowan Singh, who was found knifed to death on his employers rice farm on February 24, 2018.
One of the suspects has reportedly confessed and is said to have implicated others.
According to reports, the case broke after police arrested the suspect for cattle rustling. Police were then tipped off that the alleged cattle thief might have information about Singhs murder.
Tribhowan Singhs body was discovered at around 13:30 hrs on February 24, 2018, by his boss, Kumar Latchman, who went to visit the rice farm.
The corpse was discovered in a pile of bushes next to the trailer where he usually stays while checking on the rice field.
The slain mans boss and another individual are embroiled in a dispute over land ownership.
Latchman said that Singh would stay alone at the camp, since he was in charge of keeping the place clean and getting rid of stray animals.
“He always stays on the land to make sure no one aint trespass or remove stuff.”
Jan 20, 2020Former Club Captain, the veteran Patrick Prashad, pulled all the stops to edge out LGC President Aleem Hussain in their Championship (0-9) Flight, finishing tied in an exciting day of golf under fine...
Jan 20, 2020
Jan 20, 2020
Jan 20, 2020
Jan 20, 2020
Jan 20, 2020
If the PPP loses the 2020 general elections, it literally means that Jagdeo lost three successive elections and the defeats... more
There is an ongoing debate about the fairness of the elections coverage of the fully state-owned National Communications... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of Barbados newspapers were exposed recently to the views of John Beale, one of the country’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]