Child Protection Director receives Human Rights Award

In celebration of International Human Rights Day, Ann Greene, the Director of the Childcare and Protection (CPA), has received a Human Rights Award.

The award was presented on Saturday by the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Guyana.

Mrs. Greene has been the Director of the CPA since 2015.

In response, Mrs. Greene said she was extremely honoured to be receiving the award for her work in Child Protection Services.

She expressed that “Child Protection Services in Guyana is still relatively new and evolving and Support from international Organizations particularly from the European Union and UNICEF have been tremendous in advancing the services offered to children and families. “Personally for me there were several challenges along the road, but challenges are there to make you stronger and more challenges are yet to come as we continue to work towards developing a Comprehensive Child Protection System in Guyana.”

She noted that her agency is preparing to launch the Strategic five-year Implementation Plan for the National Alternative Care for Children, which was heavily supported by both the EU and UNICEF.

The CPA will also be working with the local NGO – Child Link and Blossom Inc, Greene added.

“My vision for the Implementation is by the end of the five years, no child will be living in an institution. All the institutions will become safe places for children… but at the end of the day children will all go home to a family.”

The award in the Field of Human Rights is an honorary award given to individuals and organizations in recognition of outstanding contributions to the promotion and protection of the human rights and fundamental freedoms enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and in other instruments of the United Nations relating to human rights. The Prize was established by the General Assembly in 1966 and was awarded for the first time on 10 December 1968, on the occasion of the celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Prize is an opportunity not only to give public recognition to the achievements of the recipients themselves, but also to send a clear message to human rights defenders all over the world that the international community is grateful for, and supports, their tireless efforts to promote all human rights for all.