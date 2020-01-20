Campaign launched to tackle violent behaviour in children

The Ministry of Social Protection has embarked on a new campaign aimed at helping instill better dispute resolution practices in children.

Director of the Social Services at the Ministry of Social Protection, Wentworth Tanner told Kaieteur News that the campaign is the beginning of a series of activities which are scheduled to tackle the troubling behaviour.

The Ministry has teamed with UNICEF to provide over 200 registered daycare facilities with books which tell stories about kids who should be on their best behaviour.

The new initiative has been dubbed “the Best Behaviour Campaign.”

“The objective is to equip these day care facilities with teaching material that will help instill in children at a young age what is acceptable and polite behaviour.”

The response from the Ministry of Social Protection comes weeks after a number of violent incidents involving schools have been reported.

Teachers have long voiced their concerns in relation to their sense of powerlessness in the face of the increasing number and severity of the incidents.

Others have cited the absence of the male presence in schools as another significant element. There has been widespread recognition that the schools lack the requisite human and material resources to adequately take on this new challenge. It was therefore recommended that a multi-sectoral, broad-based approach at finding solutions is adopted.

The recommendations suggested that the Faculties of Education and Social Sciences at the University of Guyana should consult with the Ministry of Education and related entities such as UNICEF to develop programmes to prepare a cadre of individuals to provide the range of social services needed within schools and communities across the country.