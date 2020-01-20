Campaign launched to tackle violent behaviour in children

Latest update January 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Social Protection has embarked on a new campaign aimed at helping instill better dispute resolution practices in children.
Director of the Social Services at the Ministry of Social Protection, Wentworth Tanner told Kaieteur News that the campaign is the beginning of a series of activities which are scheduled to tackle the troubling behaviour.
The Ministry has teamed with UNICEF to provide over 200 registered daycare facilities with books which tell stories about kids who should be on their best behaviour.
The new initiative has been dubbed “the Best Behaviour Campaign.”
“The objective is to equip these day care facilities with teaching material that will help instill in children at a young age what is acceptable and polite behaviour.”
The response from the Ministry of Social Protection comes weeks after a number of violent incidents involving schools have been reported.
Teachers have long voiced their concerns in relation to their sense of powerlessness in the face of the increasing number and severity of the incidents.
Others have cited the absence of the male presence in schools as another significant element. There has been widespread recognition that the schools lack the requisite human and material resources to adequately take on this new challenge. It was therefore recommended that a multi-sectoral, broad-based approach at finding solutions is adopted.
The recommendations suggested that the Faculties of Education and Social Sciences at the University of Guyana should consult with the Ministry of Education and related entities such as UNICEF to develop programmes to prepare a cadre of individuals to provide the range of social services needed within schools and communities across the country.
Jan 20, 2020Former Club Captain, the veteran Patrick Prashad, pulled all the stops to edge out LGC President Aleem Hussain in their Championship (0-9) Flight, finishing tied in an exciting day of golf under fine...
Jan 20, 2020
Jan 20, 2020
Jan 20, 2020
Jan 20, 2020
Jan 20, 2020
If the PPP loses the 2020 general elections, it literally means that Jagdeo lost three successive elections and the defeats... more
There is an ongoing debate about the fairness of the elections coverage of the fully state-owned National Communications... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of Barbados newspapers were exposed recently to the views of John Beale, one of the country’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]