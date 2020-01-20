Balgobin siblings guide Windsor Forest B to victory

Sachin Balgobin took four wickets while Ushardeva Balgobin struck a fine half century to guide Windsor Forest B to a 25-run victory over Meten-Meer-Zorg when the teams collided in a 30-over contest played recently.

Batting first at Meten-Meer-Zorg, Windsor Forest CC B managed 179 all out. Ushardeva Balgobin cracked five fours and one six in a top score of 53, while K. Tracy scored 40 and A. Wazidally made 23. M. Nandkishore picked up four wickets.

Meten-Meer-Zorg B were bowled out for 154 in reply. Jermaine Maxwell made 35, Dexter George 34 and E. Chrisnauth 21. Sachin Balgobin grabbed 4-16 from six overs, while M. Chaitram and Wazidally took three wickets each. The game was sponsored by Faood Bacchus and Mona Bacchus.