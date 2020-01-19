Latest update January 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$132M New Court:

Jan 19, 2020 News 0

Almost two years since the sod was turned, the $132M Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court, located in Golden Grove, EBD, is to be

diamond court1

commissioned, Wednesday. It comes with elevators, two court rooms and wheel-chair ramps.

 

More in this category

Sports

Dindyal half century puts GCC in comfortable position

Dindyal half century puts GCC in comfortable position

Jan 19, 2020

Mavindra Dindyal struck a fine half century to put Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) in a comfortable position at the close of play on the opening day of the Georgetown Cricket Association/ Noble House...
Read More
UWI T2O Tourney in T&T Queen’s Park beat Malteenoes All Stars in semis

UWI T2O Tourney in T&T Queen’s Park beat...

Jan 19, 2020

Turbo football tourney Finalist to be decided tonight

Turbo football tourney Finalist to be decided...

Jan 19, 2020

Track & Field action at MSC today

Track & Field action at MSC today

Jan 19, 2020

Shomari Wilshire dominating C’bean Junior Squash

Shomari Wilshire dominating C’bean Junior

Jan 19, 2020

GCA’s NBS 40-over 2nd Division Cricket

GCA’s NBS 40-over 2nd Division Cricket

Jan 19, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • NCN’s excuse is poppycock

    There is an ongoing debate about the fairness of the elections coverage of the fully state-owned National Communications... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019