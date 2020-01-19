More police ranks sent to GPHC outpost

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), for security purposes have been assigned six additional ranks in light of the numerous complaints being lodged at the hospital.

This is according to a top official at the city hospital. The official said that the complaints stem from countless illegal practices taking place in the vicinity of or the compound of the hospital.

According to reports, the six ranks were placed at the hospital outpost with the aim of assisting their colleagues in combating the issue of robbery and petty crimes being carried out on late night patients accessing health care at the medical facility.

Kaieteur News understands that prior to this, there were only six ranks working different shifts at the hospital. There would normally be two ranks on duty during a shift, now there will be four.

The issue of ranks shortage at the hospital came to light after a police officer stationed at the outpost stated that he is uncomfortable working in the environment unarmed with just one other person to depend on.

When contacted yesterday, the rank stated that he is now comfortable with the additional ranks being stationed at the outpost. He added that there will no longer be two but four ranks working the shift system at the city hospital.

“There have been a lot of petty crimes being carried out at this hospital. That’s why I’m glad that six other ranks were sent here to work with us. It’s good because you cannot expect just two police officers to watch over and assist all the persons entering this compound at night.”

Recently there have been a surge of petty crimes being committed in the vicinity of or in the compound of GPHC mainly at the Accident and Emergency (AE) Unit.

According to a source at the hospital, of late, persons going to the hospital at night to access medical attention have on several occasions, experienced being robbed of their belongs or hard earned cash.

Recently, officials at the hospital started to install upgraded doors with buzzers, with the aim of keeping out thieves who would at times disguise as patients and rob persons at the facility.

The source stated that the hospital is willing to do anything that will make visitors feel safe. Patrolling police ranks outside the medical facility is a great start.

“The reason persons are coming to the hospital in the first place is because they are sick and they don’t want to know that while on their way to get help, they get robbed…That is not nice.

“After being robbed, most persons are left terrified and that only adds extra pain to what they are already going through.”