ERC findings should be made public – Keith Scott

The Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott, has opined that the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) should make its findings public as it relates to the investigation of the APNU/AFC coalition and People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) for using racial slurs.

Speaking with this publication, yesterday, the Minister highlighted that he fully supports the ERC’s efforts to ensure that the upcoming general and regional elections is transparent, free of violence and racial division.

He further urged the Commission to make all findings public so as to encourage public assurance that matters of this nature are being sufficiently addressed.

“It is only after thorough investigation that we can determine if these allegations are true or false,” the Minister asserted.

When questioned on whether the Social Protection Ministry plans to lend assistance to the ERC in addressing instances of racial tension that may arise, Scott indicated that the Ministry has always been open to collaborations with the Commission and is readily prepared to render assistance if needed.

Meanwhile, ERC’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Shiv Nandalall, stated that it is not usually an act of the Commission to make findings of investigations public.

However, when questioned specifically on this issue, Nandalall explained that the decision rests entirely on the commissioners of ERC to make its findings public, since the matter is of public interest to all Guyanese.

Just two days ago the ERC announced at a press conference that the Commission is in the process of investigating the two major political parties for the use of racial slurs during their campaign rallies.

According to the ERC the findings of the investigation can be forwarded to the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and the political party can be removed from the ballot.