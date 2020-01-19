De market vendors more smart than some politicians

People believe dat Guyanese don’t pay attention to de things wha happening. Some believe dat all poor and ordinary people want to do is eat and sleep. Dem would get a rude awakening.

Yesterday, dem boys pass by La Penitence Market and dem hear de vendors talking. These people understand de oil situation really good. Dem see how Suriname get a good royalty and how Guyana get next to nutten.

One vendor even explain de thing. He seh jump at de first opportunity and didn’t tek time to analyse de situation. He seh Guyana should go and learn from Suriname.

And while de vendors fuming, some politicians who frighten Exxon because dem believe Exxon can hurt dem physically. Some of dem believe Exxon can hire hit men. Dat is why dem never criticize Exxon except when de Waterfalls paper ask dem something.

Dis set of politicians wouldn’t even talk about measuring oil. Yesterday dem get brave because de Waterfalls paper talk how Suriname get royalty and Guyana get fireworks.

Jagdeo tell he people dat dem mustn’t go to de reception. But dem boys hear some people still go to de Marriott but dem hide in de background. De word go out dat if dem try to boycott Marriott dem wouldn’t get any oil money.

Everybody know dis election is about oil money and who gon get a chance to build a big mansion. Dem boys notice dat since 2015 certain people can’t build new houses. Some can’t even finish de building wha dem start.

Anodda thing dat got dem boys talking is de way all dem politicians know how dem gon deal wid Exxon. Dem is de same people who hide every contract because as far as dem concern people don’t have to know anything.

Old people always seh tiger don’t change he stripe. Dem boys want to know which of dem politician gon suddenly be transparent. Nuff of dem run out de country because dem frighten jail. Is just dat de people who was investigating dem was just as corrupt.

Talk half and don’t underestimate anybody.