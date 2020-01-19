De market vendors more smart than some politicians

Latest update January 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
Jan 19, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
People believe dat Guyanese don’t pay attention to de things wha happening. Some believe dat all poor and ordinary people want to do is eat and sleep. Dem would get a rude awakening.
Yesterday, dem boys pass by La Penitence Market and dem hear de vendors talking. These people understand de oil situation really good. Dem see how Suriname get a good royalty and how Guyana get next to nutten.
One vendor even explain de thing. He seh jump at de first opportunity and didn’t tek time to analyse de situation. He seh Guyana should go and learn from Suriname.
And while de vendors fuming, some politicians who frighten Exxon because dem believe Exxon can hurt dem physically. Some of dem believe Exxon can hire hit men. Dat is why dem never criticize Exxon except when de Waterfalls paper ask dem something.
Dis set of politicians wouldn’t even talk about measuring oil. Yesterday dem get brave because de Waterfalls paper talk how Suriname get royalty and Guyana get fireworks.
Jagdeo tell he people dat dem mustn’t go to de reception. But dem boys hear some people still go to de Marriott but dem hide in de background. De word go out dat if dem try to boycott Marriott dem wouldn’t get any oil money.
Everybody know dis election is about oil money and who gon get a chance to build a big mansion. Dem boys notice dat since 2015 certain people can’t build new houses. Some can’t even finish de building wha dem start.
Anodda thing dat got dem boys talking is de way all dem politicians know how dem gon deal wid Exxon. Dem is de same people who hide every contract because as far as dem concern people don’t have to know anything.
Old people always seh tiger don’t change he stripe. Dem boys want to know which of dem politician gon suddenly be transparent. Nuff of dem run out de country because dem frighten jail. Is just dat de people who was investigating dem was just as corrupt.
Talk half and don’t underestimate anybody.
Jan 19, 2020Mavindra Dindyal struck a fine half century to put Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) in a comfortable position at the close of play on the opening day of the Georgetown Cricket Association/ Noble House...
Jan 19, 2020
Jan 19, 2020
Jan 19, 2020
Jan 19, 2020
Jan 19, 2020
There are times you can forgive rulers for their obdurate refusal in not wanting to learn from history because of the nature... more
There is an ongoing debate about the fairness of the elections coverage of the fully state-owned National Communications... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of Barbados newspapers were exposed recently to the views of John Beale, one of the country’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]