Child sustains third degree burns after toppling kerosene stove

A concerned mother is pleading with other parents to keep their eyes on their children or leave them in a safe inbox environment when going about daily chores no matter their age range.
This pleading comes after the woman’s child sustained third degree burns on her body after coming contact with a kerosene stove her mother was using to heat water at the time of the incident. The incident occurred on Thursday.
The victim who is hospitalised at the Burn Care Unit (BCU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is a seven-year-old of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
In an interview with this publication, the victim’s mother stated that on the day of the incident she left her daughter to sit in a chair that is in the verandah of her home, so that she could go downstairs and attend to some house chores.
The woman related that while undertaking her chores, she heard a loud scream that caused her to venture upstairs to see what was wrong.
Upon entering her home, she was confronted by her daughter who had fire flames on her head and on the back of her clothes.
“After I went upstairs and see the fire on she head and dress, I start to pull at her clothes but by the time I get the clothes to come off, she de done burn.”
The mother further stated that since the table on which the stove is situated was not in the child’s hand reach, it is to her belief that the child was tugging on the tablecloth when the incident occurred.
