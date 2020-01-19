CHAIRING THE G77: GUYANA HAS MOVED UP IN THE GLOBAL RANKINGS

We hope you didn’t miss seeing that very bright light shining on Guyana last Wednesday when the United Nations handed over the instruments of office to Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo in New York.

Guyana has been conferred with the honour of chairing the Group of 77 in 2020. This is no small accolade. This is the big time! Guyana, the newest member of the world’s Petroleum Producing Nations has moved up in the global rankings.

Unfortunately, the news could easily have passed you by, since it was too positive for the anti-government media to give it any air play and column inches.

So the news that our country now heads up the 134-member United Nations Group, the G77, was picked up by only the national newspaper and a small few online news sites. The Opposition is proving once again that it would stop at nothing to keep its supporters in the dark for its own selfish electoral ambitions … not for any other reason.

This is the same group that is fighting so hard to hold power over you again. This is the same people who:-

• Destroyed the very fabric of Guyana’s society between 1997 and 2015

• Decimated Guyana’s international reputation to the point where the country was known only as the drug corridor in South America

• Endangered the health of citizens in the former Garbage City that we know as Georgetown

• Said openly that they won’t mind if diseases broke out in the dirty city

• Did absolutely nothing for citizens unless they pledged to vote for them

• Had no interest in making the Internet available to citizens since they considered it their right for their friends to control, especially the $2 Billion fibre optic cable that they destroyed in 2014

Now all the PPP wants is to control YOUR Oil revenue for the same old reasons. Will you give the PPP the power to continue to abuse you???

Guyana has made some fantastic progress since 2015 both at home and on the world stage. We are sure that if you allow this Coalition Government to continue to develop this nation, we will begin to reach our full potential in a very short time. At this rate, Guyana will make history as the fastest developed nation.

GUYANA CHAIRS THE G77

This is the first time that Guyana has been chosen to lead this august group which was formed in 1964 to provide a forum for developing nations to promote their economic interests. Later the group expanded to include others including China, and it is the largest negotiating block within the United Nations of 193 member states.

When PM Nagamootoo accepted the instruments last week at the UN headquarters in New York, he gave a commitment to build upon the past achievements, promote collective economic interests for all members, and enhance joint negotiating capacity on all major international economic issues in the United Nations system.

He said that many developing countries in the world are still grappling with socio-economic challenges linked to climate change, poverty, hunger and diseases, financing, trade, technology transfer and human capacity. “We will continue to use our diversity as a source of strength. The world needs a strong United Nations and a strong G77,” PM Nagamootoo declared at the UN HQ.

He let them know how proud Guyana is for having been chosen to lead the G77 for a year, especially now when our country will celebrate its Golden Anniversary of attaining Republican status. He told his avid listeners that 2020 also marks the beginning of Guyana’s Decade of Development within the context of our Green State Development Strategy: Vision 2040.

“Guyana has been consistently determined to realise high levels of prosperity, cohesion and progress for all its citizens. These convictions have been mirrored by our strong subscription to such fundamental principles as the peaceful resolution of disputes, the international rule of law and the power of multilateralism,” he reported told the gathering.

These are similar to the principles that guide Guyana’s membership of and contributions to CARICOM, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Commonwealth, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Alliance of Small Island Developing States (AOSIS), the Non-Aligned Movement and the UN.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo told the G77 that Guyana has a commitment to sustainable development and will remain undistracted even in our new status as an oil-producing nation. UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, took the podium to congratulate this nation for the high achievement, and he pledged the continued support of the SG’s Secretariat.

CARICOM was instrumental in this development, ensuring that a Caribbean candidate assumes the G77 Chairmanship in 2020. Guyana also received support from the majority of countries in the G77 including African, Asian Pacific and Latin American countries.

This is also a timely and fitting tribute to all Guyanese. It is high recommendation and recognition of Guyana’s current good standing on the international stage, and our capacity to undertake heavy responsibilities. That good standing was hard won, mainly with the Coalition’s honesty, integrity, and determination to bring Guyana out of the pits that the PPP had driven it into.

So, it is now fair to anticipate that Guyana will play host for at least some meetings of the G77, and Guyanese will have a chance to put our cultures, cuisine, and our smiling artists on display once again for leaders from all around the world.

Keep your chin up because Guyana is moving up!

