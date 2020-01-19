Latest update January 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

CARICOM Secretariat Headquarters going solar

The CARICOM Secretariat is moving towards 100 percent renewable energy for its Headquarters in Georgetown Guyana, with construction of a Photovoltaic Power Generation System set to commence on tomorrow.

The Project is part of a wider initiative called ‘The Introduction of Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation System in Guyana and CARICOM’, being financed by the Government of Japan.
The Project will include the installation of 400 kilowatt of solar photovoltaic power generator to provide electricity to the Secretariat building; a battery and power conditioning system for energy storage and power quality regulation; and an advanced building energy management system to, among other things, provide air conditioning controls and track energy efficiency and indoor air quality.
The implementation phase is set to run from January to August and commissioning is scheduled for September. On completion, the Secretariat expects its Headquarters building to derive 100 percent of its energy from solar-based sources on a majority of its operating days.
The project design is linked to the CARICOM Energy Policy and the regional strategy for sustainable energy. It’s expected that the Project will be a forerunner to the type of transformation that will happen in Member States, as part of the energy transition.
Dindyal half century puts GCC in comfortable position

UWI T2O Tourney in T&T Queen's Park beat Malteenoes All Stars in semis

Turbo football tourney Finalist to be decided tonight

Track & Field action at MSC today

Shomari Wilshire dominating C'bean Junior Squash

GCA's NBS 40-over 2nd Division Cricket

