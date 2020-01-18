Vreed-en-Hoop bar, patrons robbed, beaten by gun-toting bandits

By Shikema Dey

Bandits are continuing their reign of terror on West Coast Demerara bars as another was stormed on Wednesday evening and saw the perpetrators carting off more than $1.8M in cash, gold jewellery and electronics.

According to reports, four masked men, two with hand guns, one with a long gun and another with a knife, entered the Papi Restaurant and Bar located at Lot 81 New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara at around 8:30pm.

The owner of the establishment, 65-year-old Parshotam Singh and two other customers; 40-year-old Mahendra Sooknanan and 21-year-old Haseeb Hamid along with a 34-year-old female cook, were in the bar at the time of the robbery.

Kaieteur News was informed that the customers were inside drinking at a table when the gang of armed men entered, held them at gunpoint, and placed them to lay face down on the floor.

The lone female, Alistra Francipio, who was sitting on a chair at the time was dealt several cuffs and kicks by the one of the armed men, while Singh who was standing inside at the counter was slapped several times to his face.

The men then relieved the owner of $7,000 cash located in the drawer at the counter along with a quantity of alcoholic beverages valued $10,000; one 45″ LG television valued $125,000 and one V20 cell phone valued $ 60,000.

From Sooknanan, they removed $300,000 in cash and two cell phones valued at $90,000 while they carted off two gold chains valued $380,000; two gold bangles valued $640,000; one LG cell phone valued $35,000 and $50,000 cash from Hamid.

The armed men then made good their escape in a silver grey Toyota Spacio that was parked in front of the business. According to a source close to the investigations, no arrests have been made so far.

Investigations are ongoing.