Suriname get royalty; Guyana get fireworks

People does call de election season de silly season. That is de time when dem political parties cussing one anodda; is a time when anything one seh de odda one does pick up.

Imagine when dem political parties launch dem campaign all dem could tell de supporters is wha one do or wha de odda one do. Sometimes de supporters got to hear wha dem mudda and dem grandmudda or dem grandfadda do.

One party remember wha Burnham do bout fifty years ago and de odda one remember wha Cheddi do fifty-one years ago. Then dem start to cuss out. That is why de Waterfalls paper refuse to cover dem rally till de last one before de elections.

People complain to de ERC about how dem big parties behaving and de ERC start investigating. De complaint is about inciteful language. Guyana done got problems and fuh dem politicians incite people along racial lines is serious business.

That is why de people who form de ERC put in a clause that give de body a lot of power to remove dem same major parties from de election campaign.

In fact, that is wha dem boys want. Dem seh if de ERC remove de PPP and de PNC from de race then Badal could become de leader of this country and Change Guyana. And he gun be going without he Prime Ministerial candidate.

Ralphie can be de Speaker again and de whole country gun be without all de confusion it got right now.

De oil company gun mek hay because it gun share money, and de people who tek over gun tek. Of course, dem boys seh dem can’t do wuss than de old set.

Is de old set that sign de oil contract. Now people talking how Suriname get Royalty and Guyana get fireworks. Last night Guyana shoot off all de fireworks. Is done de oil money done right deh.

Talk half and wait fuh de next fireworks.