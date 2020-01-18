New twist in newspaper vendor’s murder… Brothers, friend held as cops seek fourth man

The case involving the murder of newspaper vendor, Shawn Mannilall, took a startling turn yesterday.

Police officials are confirming that they have now held two brothers, a friend, and are seeking a third suspect for the January 10, killing.

The development comes even as three other men remain on remand for Mannilall’s murder.

In custody last night are the two brothers, who reside a short distance from the home of the Queenstown, Essequibo Coast victim, and a friend who also lives in the same area.

One of the detained men is said to be a friend of a female relative of the slain vendor.

Police are also trying to track down a fourth man from Affiance, Essequibo, who allegedly played a major role in planning the crime.

The suspects are said to have provided information, which has implicated them in the slaying. They are all in their twenties.

Confirming the developments last night, Crime Chief Michael Kingston said: “We have additional information and we have made some arrests. “We are making good progress in the investigation.”

Another police official confirmed that investigators had initially arrested the trio and the friend they are now seeking to locate. However, they were subsequently released, and three others were charged, just two days ago.

Remanded last Wednesday for murdering Mannilall during the course or furtherance of a robbery are Carl Carter, Delhoya McKenzie and Carlton Carter.

“We may now have to hold a confrontation with them (the remanded youths) and the ones we have now arrested,” an official said.

According to information, Mannilall, 48, of Parcel 61 Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, was shot and killed around 20:00hrs on January 10, 2020.

It is alleged that Mannilall and his family were about to enter their home when they were stopped in their tracks by two men. The intruders were reportedly wearing helmets while brandishing a handgun and a cutlass.

It is alleged that the men demanded some $125,000 from Mannilall, who was said to have recently uplifted the cash from a bank.

It is alleged that after the vendor resisted, one of the bandits shot him in the chest, shoulder and abdomen. The gang reportedly fled empty-handed.

Mannilall was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.