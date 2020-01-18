Mike’s Pharmacy assists local cricket clubs

Several cricket clubs in Georgetown this past week benefitted from a kind gesture courtesy of Mike’s Pharmacy.

The entity presented a quantity of cricket equipment, including pads and gloves, vitamins and clocks to the clubs at a simple ceremony held at Trophy Stall 241 Bourda Street, Bourda.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport following the presentation, Wayne Jones of Mike’s Pharmacy said it gives them great pleasure to present the equipment to the clubs.

“We are always involved in sports and because we are aware of how important it is to this country, our Proprietor Mike Lakeram Singh has decided through his generosity to make this donation. Singh has been playing cricket for a very long time and he is usually involved in these types of gestures.”

On behalf of the beneficiaries, President of the Everest Cricket Club, Mansoor Nadir expressed gratitude to Mike’s Pharmacy and commended Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall for his input.

“We do have a number of young people in the clubs and cricket is an expensive sport. So these gears will go into the pool and those who are unable to purchase equipment on their own will benefit,” he added.

“Contributions such as these are important and lots more have to be done for sport. Sport costs a lot and if clubs can help to provide the equipment, it will go a long way towards helping to develop talent.”

The clubs that benefited are Muslim Youth Organisation, Malteenoes Sports Club, Everest Cricket Club, Transport Sports Club and Demerara Cricket Club.