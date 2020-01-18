Man freed of causing death of pedestrian in WCD accident

Karan Singh, 21, was yesterday freed of a charge which alleged that he caused the death of an elderly man in an accident. Singh was on trial for the offence before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court. The charge against him was dismissed after the presiding Magistrate upheld a no-case submission made by his lawyer, Jerome Khan.

According to police reports, Realino Santiago, 71, was struck down and killed by motorcar PVV 982 on September 28, 2018 at Cornelia Ida, West Bank Demerara. The pensioner who resided at Lot 1 Public Road, Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, was crossing the road when he collided with the vehicle. Footage from a nearby security camera showed Santiago suddenly dashing out onto the road. The driver swerved to avoid an accident but failed.

The impact sent the pedestrian into the air. Santiago was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment. Singh, a resident of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara, passed the breathalyzer test.

In a statement to the press, Khan said evidence during the trial revealed that his client made every effort to avoid hitting the pedestrian. According to Khan, “After the accident Singh came to a stop, rendered assistance, and took the victim to the Leonora Cottage Hospital and then made a report at the Leonora Police Station.”

During the trial, Khan said he argued that the prosecution failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his client drove above the speed limit in a dangerous or reckless manner and that his driving was a danger to himself and the public at large.

Added to that, Khan said he argued that there was no evidence which led to show that his client did not exercise the five Cs in driving, care, caution, courtesy, commonsense and consideration.