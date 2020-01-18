GVF further reduces National U-21 male and female squad for Inter-Guiana tournament

Latest update January 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
After a number of trials and training sessions the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) has further reduced the size of the national U-21 male and female squads in training.
The players are set to participate in an Inter-Guiana volleyball tournament, which also included Suriname is billed for French Guiana from February 27-29.
During December the GVF had shortlisted 32 players (15 females and 17 males) to continue training with the aim of making the team to participate in the competition.
The number has since been reduced to 28 (14 females and 14 males). The sides are expected to be reduced to 12 each.
The male players selected are: Andy Rohoman, Ronaldo Bobb, Hellond Singh, Kristoff Sheppard, Levi Nedd (Jr), Tyreece Farley, Daniel Joseph, Noelex Holder, Terrence Groenhart, Andre Jagnandan, Daiymon Al Ahamad, Kellon Leitch, Jaleel Robert and Montel Denny.
The females are: Shamariah David, Famke David, Cassie Junor, Kelly Gurrick, Cherry Ann Fraser, Danielle Francis, Amisha Mohàbir, Latoya Drakes, Hannah Hicks, Ronelda Payne, Devonte Hernandez, Aliyah Mohabir, Krystal Paddy and Philana Simpson.
Guyana’s males are the 2018 champions and the 2019 runners-up.
