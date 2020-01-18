EPA to fine Schlumberger G$1M for chemical spill at National Shipping

Following an investigation into the chemical spill that occurred in December last at the Lombard Street wharf of the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says it would be instituting a $1M penalty against Schlumberger.

Making this revelation was EPA Head, Dr. Vincent Adams during his interview on Kaieteur Radio’s programme, Guyana’s Oil and You. There, the official was keen to note that Schlumberger Guyana had brought in a container with some materials and chemicals which were cleared by customs months before the incident occurred.

For whatever reason, Dr. Adams said that Schlumberger did not remove the container. This, he said, was in spite of GNIC’s insistence for the company to do so on several occasions.

Dr. Adams said, “When Schlumberger brought in the chemicals, it was handled by Customs which is also housed at GNIC wharf. They cleared it but the company never moved it and that created an issue, because GNIC has never been authorized to handle such materials…So we will impose a penalty on the company which totals $1,066, 000. That is the maximum I can impose under the law, but I believe it needs to be higher…”

Kaieteur News understands that the EPA and GNIC have been in discussions about the latter getting the proper authorization, so that it can have such materials on its premises. He added, “They have been very cooperative and they have been giving us all the information we need, so I know without question GNIC will do whatever the law calls for.”

Until that issue is addressed, the EPA has put a hold on all chemicals and materials for the oil sector being stored at GNIC.