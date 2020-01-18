Latest update January 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EPA to fine Schlumberger G$1M for chemical spill at National Shipping

Jan 18, 2020 News 0

Following an investigation into the chemical spill that occurred in December last at the Lombard Street wharf of the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says it would be instituting a $1M penalty against Schlumberger.

EPA Head, Dr. Vincent Adams

Making this revelation was EPA Head, Dr. Vincent Adams during his interview on Kaieteur Radio’s programme, Guyana’s Oil and You. There, the official was keen to note that Schlumberger Guyana had brought in a container with some materials and chemicals which were cleared by customs months before the incident occurred.
For whatever reason, Dr. Adams said that Schlumberger did not remove the container. This, he said, was in spite of GNIC’s insistence for the company to do so on several occasions.

A section of the spill at GNIC last year

Dr. Adams said, “When Schlumberger brought in the chemicals, it was handled by Customs which is also housed at GNIC wharf. They cleared it but the company never moved it and that created an issue, because GNIC has never been authorized to handle such materials…So we will impose a penalty on the company which totals $1,066, 000. That is the maximum I can impose under the law, but I believe it needs to be higher…”
Kaieteur News understands that the EPA and GNIC have been in discussions about the latter getting the proper authorization, so that it can have such materials on its premises. He added, “They have been very cooperative and they have been giving us all the information we need, so I know without question GNIC will do whatever the law calls for.”
Until that issue is addressed, the EPA has put a hold on all chemicals and materials for the oil sector being stored at GNIC.

 

More in this category

Sports

Alvin Johnson practice facility opened in Parika

Alvin Johnson practice facility opened in Parika

Jan 18, 2020

There was hive of activity at Parika Seleem on the East Bank of Essequibo yesterday when the Alvin Johnson Practice facility on the Parika Community Play Ground (PCPG) was handed over to the Parika...
Read More
Mike’s Pharmacy assists local cricket clubs

Mike’s Pharmacy assists local cricket clubs

Jan 18, 2020

GVF further reduces National U-21 male and female squad for Inter-Guiana tournament

GVF further reduces National U-21 male and female...

Jan 18, 2020

Turbo Knockout football tourney St. Jules credits Conquerors’ structure for their success

Turbo Knockout football tourney St. Jules credits...

Jan 18, 2020

AAG’s second development meet set for tomorrow

AAG’s second development meet set for tomorrow

Jan 18, 2020

2019 LABA YBG U19 final on tonight

2019 LABA YBG U19 final on tonight

Jan 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • PROFESSIONALISM?

    The police never learn. They pretend to act with restraint when in fact their postures amount to not taking action. This... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019