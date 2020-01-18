Latest update January 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EPA gave ExxonMobil permission for temporary flaring for Liza Phase One

Jan 18, 2020 News 0

ExxonMobil’s engagement in temporary, non-routine flaring in the Stabroek Block some weeks ago, and up until now, has caught several regulatory agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by surprise.
But it was this very agency which gave ExxonMobil the permission to do so with its stamp of approval for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) the oil giant submitted.
According to the EIA seen by Kaieteur News, ExxonMobil notes that flaring will be temporary and non-routine. In fact, its subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) intends to re-inject all operationally-produced gas under routine conditions, except that which will be utilized for FPSO operations (e.g., fuel gas).
It was further noted that a flare system will be provided for the collection and safe disposition of produced hydrocarbon gases resulting from unplanned, non-routine relief and blowdown events. The EIA states that relief events occur to prevent overpressure scenarios in the process equipment. It further clarifies that blowdown events occur to depressure the facilities in a controlled manner as a result of emergency shutdown events.
In addition, the EIA states that temporary, non-routine flaring will occur during equipment maintenance, process upsets, and start-up.
EPA Head, Dr. Vincent Adams had told Kaieteur News that while he respects the fact that flaring would be inevitable, the length of time it has been doing so, was “unexpected.” Be that as it may, the EIA does not put any restriction on how long Exxon is allowed to carry out flaring. In fact, it will be able to do so at various intervals until 2040.

 

More in this category

Sports

Alvin Johnson practice facility opened in Parika

Alvin Johnson practice facility opened in Parika

Jan 18, 2020

There was hive of activity at Parika Seleem on the East Bank of Essequibo yesterday when the Alvin Johnson Practice facility on the Parika Community Play Ground (PCPG) was handed over to the Parika...
Read More
Mike’s Pharmacy assists local cricket clubs

Mike’s Pharmacy assists local cricket clubs

Jan 18, 2020

GVF further reduces National U-21 male and female squad for Inter-Guiana tournament

GVF further reduces National U-21 male and female...

Jan 18, 2020

Turbo Knockout football tourney St. Jules credits Conquerors’ structure for their success

Turbo Knockout football tourney St. Jules credits...

Jan 18, 2020

AAG’s second development meet set for tomorrow

AAG’s second development meet set for tomorrow

Jan 18, 2020

2019 LABA YBG U19 final on tonight

2019 LABA YBG U19 final on tonight

Jan 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • PROFESSIONALISM?

    The police never learn. They pretend to act with restraint when in fact their postures amount to not taking action. This... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019