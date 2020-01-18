Cops lecture to Essequibo drivers

Latest update January 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Yesterday, Sergeant Romace Davidson and Corporal Andrew Ramkissoon, stationed in Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam), conducted a lecture with the hire car and mini bus drivers of the area.
The meeting at the Anna Regina Car Park included topics of the conduct of drivers, dress code, driving under the influence and overloading of vehicles. There were at least 50 drivers in attendance, the police said.
In the photo, the drivers listen attentively to Sergeant Davidson. Corporal Ramkissoon is standing at his left.
Jan 18, 2020There was hive of activity at Parika Seleem on the East Bank of Essequibo yesterday when the Alvin Johnson Practice facility on the Parika Community Play Ground (PCPG) was handed over to the Parika...
Jan 18, 2020
Jan 18, 2020
Jan 18, 2020
Jan 18, 2020
Jan 18, 2020
Eusi Kwayana is one of the most honest persons political activism birthed in this country. Most of Guyana who know him,... more
The police never learn. They pretend to act with restraint when in fact their postures amount to not taking action. This... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean countries are being warned by the government of the United States of America (U.S.) and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]