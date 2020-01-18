Cops lecture to Essequibo drivers

Yesterday, Sergeant Romace Davidson and Corporal Andrew Ramkissoon, stationed in Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam), conducted a lecture with the hire car and mini bus drivers of the area.

The meeting at the Anna Regina Car Park included topics of the conduct of drivers, dress code, driving under the influence and overloading of vehicles. There were at least 50 drivers in attendance, the police said.

In the photo, the drivers listen attentively to Sergeant Davidson. Corporal Ramkissoon is standing at his left.