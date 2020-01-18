CLARIFICATION

On January 16, last, Kaieteur News published a story with the headline, “Suriname secures three times Guyana’s royalty for latest oil find.” In that news item, reference was made to Staatsolie as “the Dutch state’s oil company”. We wish to clarify that the entity is in fact, Surinamese-owned. We unreservedly apologize for this blunder and any unnecessary embarrassment and/or inconvenience it may have caused.