$2B feasibility study, designs for Linden highway rehab complete

Latest update January 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
The feasibility studies and designs for the Linden-Soesdyke Highway rehabilitation have been completed by Beston SRKN’gineering Company, a consultancy firm contracted by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. The project was largely funded by the World Bank.
According to the Public Infrastructure Ministry, the $2 Billion report was recently received and will ensure the 72km highway is fully rehabilitated after decades of neglect.
The report is currently under review by the aforementioned Ministry. Once approved, it will be submitted to the Ministry of Finance for the major road project to be included in Budget 2020.
On May 2, 2019, Beston SRKN’gineering Company engaged Linden’s city council officials and members of Region 10 Regional Democratic Council (RDC) on the status of the studies and designs to garner their opinions. This engagement was one of three that were held.
Residents along the highway and in Linden made representations for the thoroughfare to be outfitted with lights while the roadwork is in its infancy. As such, energy-efficient LED lights are being installed along the densely populated areas of the highway. Some of these areas include Kuru Kururu and Bamia. During the rehabilitation of the highway, the entire length from Soesdyke to Linden will have lights.
Beginning at the Soesdyke junction, the rehabilitation works will proceed along the highway and terminate at the McKenzie Bridge, which will be rebuilt.
In 2018, the Coalition Government invited proposals from local and foreign counterparts to provide consultancy services for the Linden highway’s feasibility study and designs. (DPI)
