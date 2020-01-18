Latest update January 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

22 now certified as safety inspectors for FPSOs

Jan 18, 2020 News 0

Twenty-two employees from several government agencies and the disciplined services are now certified to conduct safety and health inspections onboard Floating Production and Storage Offloading (FPSO) vessels.

Participants of the FPSO training exercise

Participants in the five-day Occupational Safety and Health training exercise facilitated by the Department of Labour were drawn from the National Advisory Council, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service, and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission.
Facilitator and Trinidad-based Business Crisis consultant, Garth Vincent noted the commitment of the participants during the session.
“You are assessors now and are no longer in the dark when it comes to dealing with FPSO vessels. Now that the oil and gas sector has taken full approach to the soils of Guyana, safety and health will be one of the most important factors when it comes down to protecting Guyana’s human resource. Today you are capable and ready to serve in the area within the oil and gas sector.”
In brief closing remarks, Chief Labour Officer Charles Ogle noted that the comprehensive training session has equipped the participants to properly execute their tasks. “you are now well-prepared, informed and confident to carry out your duties.”
The ILO-sponsored training programme examined the management systems and the integrity of oil vessels in relation to occupational health and safety. The participants submitted an assessment report after the session after which they were awarded certificates.
The FPSO Liza Destiny began producing oil last month and a second vessel, the Liza Unity, is currently under construction.

 

More in this category

Sports

Alvin Johnson practice facility opened in Parika

Alvin Johnson practice facility opened in Parika

Jan 18, 2020

There was hive of activity at Parika Seleem on the East Bank of Essequibo yesterday when the Alvin Johnson Practice facility on the Parika Community Play Ground (PCPG) was handed over to the Parika...
Read More
Mike’s Pharmacy assists local cricket clubs

Mike’s Pharmacy assists local cricket clubs

Jan 18, 2020

GVF further reduces National U-21 male and female squad for Inter-Guiana tournament

GVF further reduces National U-21 male and female...

Jan 18, 2020

Turbo Knockout football tourney St. Jules credits Conquerors’ structure for their success

Turbo Knockout football tourney St. Jules credits...

Jan 18, 2020

AAG’s second development meet set for tomorrow

AAG’s second development meet set for tomorrow

Jan 18, 2020

2019 LABA YBG U19 final on tonight

2019 LABA YBG U19 final on tonight

Jan 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • PROFESSIONALISM?

    The police never learn. They pretend to act with restraint when in fact their postures amount to not taking action. This... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019