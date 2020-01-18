22 now certified as safety inspectors for FPSOs

Twenty-two employees from several government agencies and the disciplined services are now certified to conduct safety and health inspections onboard Floating Production and Storage Offloading (FPSO) vessels.

Participants in the five-day Occupational Safety and Health training exercise facilitated by the Department of Labour were drawn from the National Advisory Council, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service, and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission.

Facilitator and Trinidad-based Business Crisis consultant, Garth Vincent noted the commitment of the participants during the session.

“You are assessors now and are no longer in the dark when it comes to dealing with FPSO vessels. Now that the oil and gas sector has taken full approach to the soils of Guyana, safety and health will be one of the most important factors when it comes down to protecting Guyana’s human resource. Today you are capable and ready to serve in the area within the oil and gas sector.”

In brief closing remarks, Chief Labour Officer Charles Ogle noted that the comprehensive training session has equipped the participants to properly execute their tasks. “you are now well-prepared, informed and confident to carry out your duties.”

The ILO-sponsored training programme examined the management systems and the integrity of oil vessels in relation to occupational health and safety. The participants submitted an assessment report after the session after which they were awarded certificates.

The FPSO Liza Destiny began producing oil last month and a second vessel, the Liza Unity, is currently under construction.