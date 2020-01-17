When oil money reaches the people, we can light fireworks everyday – Jagdeo

Latest update January 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

Former President and People’s Progressive Party (PPP/C) General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo is of the view that the Government’s decision to host a commemorative event for Guyana attaining oil producing status is a waste of taxpayers’ dollars.
During a press conference, yesterday at his Church Street office, Jagdeo called the event a waste of state funds. At the time, the opposition leader was referencing the joint collaboration between the Government of Guyana and ExxonMobil in hosting a fireworks display to commemorate the launch of first oil.
Jagdeo told reporters, yesterday, that he believes the decision is a wasteful one, especially since Guyana has not yet received any oil revenue.
“When we start making money, then we can have all the fireworks; every day we can have fireworks in all the regions.”
In highlighting his and the political party’s refusal to attend the event, Jagdeo stated that, “this is a waste of our people’s money at this point in time. Look at the big extravagant gala they have planned.”
He pointed out that decisions of this nature actively describe some of the core causes of the state of affairs in Venezuela, Equatorial Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago as it relates to managing their oil revenue effectively.
Just a few days ago, the Department of Energy via an online release publicly announced the occasion of a fireworks display, managed by the Guyana Defence Force and supported by ExxonMobil in celebration of the country’s oil production status tomorrow.
Additionally, in pointing out the need for effective management of the oil sector, the opposition leader made mention of the US$18 signing bonus Guyana received, and compared it to continental neighbour Suriname who just a few days ago secured three times Guyana’s royalty for its latest oil find.

