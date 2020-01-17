Two buildings in “Big Yard” collapses

Residents of “Big Yard” Tucville, Georgetown, are pleading with Government for assistance as their place of abode came crashing down last night. Luckily, no one was seriously injured.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, a string of dilapidated structures was seen in the yard. Several families occupied these structures. In fact, 20 children are among those homeless. Residents said that the buildings are decades old and never underwent any renovations.

When the buildings collapsed, most of the occupants were still at work. Natasha Alexander, who resided in one of the buildings shared, “When I came home from work this afternoon, my son meet me and tell me the building cave in… When I came in, this is what I have to put up with.”

The distressed woman added that because of the incident, she was unable to go into her home so she was unable to assess her losses.

Alexander said, “We have been here for 23 years, we came here temporarily. Even though the buildings aren’t that much, we try our best to up keep it. We patch up, we nail up…we didn’t come here and meet a brand new building.”

“I live here with my children and I don’t know where we are going to sleep,” the worried woman added.

Felicia Dickson, a young mother of three, who is Alexander’s neighbour, told Kaieteur News that when the building collapsed, her two eldest son, aged six and five were inside the house in the chair playing games on their computer tablet. She said that her sister was asleep, while her spouse was also inside.

“When I feel the jerk, I shout Bappa is wuh…? By the time I said that, I see he going through the flooring. Everything start fall; my television, my stove, cupboard with all my ration.”

“My sister barely missed a zinc from falling in her head. Then she pulled the zinc from my big son foot but it didn’t cut him.”

The woman recalled that while she was outside on the steps with her toddler son, the building crashed. Blackman said that luckily, she and her daughter escaped unharmed.

The other occupants who were at work were called and informed of the tragedy.

Minutes after the building on the eastern side collapsed, another building in the compound fell. According to the other residents, that building had a lone occupant. At the time, the lady was still at work. Many of the displaced residents indicated that they would spend the evening “somewhere”.

They are however pleading with kindhearted citizens to assist them. Although the buildings are not totally destroyed, they will not endanger their lives by going back into them.

Anyone who would like to assist the families is asked to contact 699-0365 and 609-1503.