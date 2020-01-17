Teachers to wear black & white in protest of assault as another beaten on school property

– Union demands proper security for teachers

By Shikema Dey

“Teachers are said to be the engine that drives the nation and mould present and future generations.”

This was the sentiment expressed by Union President Mark Lyte, himself, but it appears that some parents disagree. So much so that educators all across Guyana will be holding a nationwide protest action against the constant assault meted out to them.

This action comes as a result of a video published on social media of a teacher at the St. Agnes Primary School being brutally beaten by two parents.

In the video seen by Kaieteur News, the teacher was being held on the ground by a woman, while a male dressed in all black could be seen stomping on her several times. All this was done in full view of students at the school.

The protest was given the go ahead by the President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union, Mark Lyte, who condemned the action. He has called on teachers to don black and white clothing on Monday, and plead with parents to “stop the violence against teachers”.

“All teachers, regardless of status, race, political views and economic position are asked to dress in black and white for work. This is to indicate to our employers that we are dissatisfied with security arrangements put in place for teachers.”

He explained that the assault took place in the head teachers’ office Wednesday morning during a meeting with the teacher and the parents of two male students. Lyte said that the meeting was called after an altercation between the two boys resulted in one being severely injured and requiring medical attention.

But this meeting later spiraled out of control after the parents of one of the boys began attacking the teacher.

“On Tuesday, two boys were fighting and one kicked the other in the groin resulting in him being injured. The child was taken to the public hospital by the teacher and his parent was informed and the child was treated,” Lyte disclosed.

The child was reportedly taken back to a private medical facility later that evening for further treatment. The cost incurred from this visit was asked to be repaid by the parents of the other student.

“The issue arose when the parents of the other student believed that it was the teacher who instigated the parents of the injured child to take him to a private medical facility and instruct them to pay.”

Better security needed

The union head expressed his anger and dissatisfaction with the security at the institutions. This gives way for parents to enter compounds and assault teachers.

“Our teachers are now fearful for their lives. The question is ‘Who is next?”

“Teachers continue to be attacked by parents in their work place. Why is this allowed? There is a crisis with security both in and out of schools.

“Parents are now walking off the streets and into the classrooms and office to physically assault and wound teachers.”

According to Lyte, both the teacher and the parent were slapped with charges and he strongly believes that this should not have happened.

He recalled the previous incident where a teacher at the Winfer Garden Primary School was assaulted by a parent and relayed that charges are still to be laid against that parent.

“Enough is enough! Imagine the teacher was charged along with the parent for defending herself in the place she works. Where are the laws and rules governing our society? Mind you, we await charges to be laid against the other parent who wounded a teacher at another primary school last school term in the same Education District.”

The GTU head stated that, “the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has to do better at charging parents and placing them before a court of law. It is due to the reluctance and inability of the GPF to act swift and justly that this has continued.”

Lyte said that the union and the Ministry of Education along with the Guyana Police Force and the Ministry of Social Protection are in talks to ensure that teachers are protected.

He further called on the charges laid against the teacher in the video to be dropped as she was only defending herself at her place of employment.

Education Ministry in full support

The Ministry of Education joined with the Guyana Teachers’ Union to condemn the act. The Ministry in a statement stressed that, “at no time and under any circumstances would any form of violence in schools be condoned, especially when our students and teachers are involved.”

“Therefore, any criminal act perpetrated by any parent or other person of the public on teachers, students or any member of the Education sector ought to be meted out with the fullest extent of the law. In this regard, the Ministry has taken the position to assist victims in their pursuit of criminal proceedings against perpetrators in instituting the appropriate criminal charges.”

Last November, a Grade One teacher attached to the Winfer Garden Primary school was assaulted by a parent who claimed that the teacher struck her child on multiple occasions.

It was reported that the parent, fed up of the constant complaints by her son, marched into the school compound and accosted the teacher resulting in her sustaining injuries to the face.

That fight also took place in full view of other students at the school.