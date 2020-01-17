Sooba wrongful dismissal lawsuit set for trial in April

The constitutional writ of summons has been filed in the High Court, on behalf of former Acting Town Clerk Carol Sooba, challenging her dismissal as an employee of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is set to come up for trial before Justice Fidela Corbin at the High Court.

Sooba had served as Legal Officer and Town Clerk (Ag) of the Council, prior to her dismissal from duty, in July 2015. The dismissal was initiated by Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan, following a no-confidence motion by members of the Council.

However, according to the Writ filed on August 18 2015, Sooba is seeking a declaration by the court that there was a breach of her constitutional rights under Articles 40, 144 and 153 of the Constitution.

The court document described Sooba’s revocation as Town Clerk, as unconstitutional, unlawful, unreasonable, and irrational, wholly in excess of jurisdiction and in breach of the rules which govern natural justice.

As such, the plaintiff wants a declaration by the Court that her sudden dismissal from service is in breach of the statutory conditions of her appointment to serve as the Town Clerk of the M&CC.

Sooba is also claiming in excess of $1.5 million, for aggravated and exemplary damages; damages for the breach of the statutory conditions of service, and entitlement to superannuation and other benefits.

Sooba wants the Court to declare that she is still a public officer with the title of Town Clerk at the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown.

Additionally, the former Town Clerk is seeking an injunction restraining the Minister of Communities, the M&CC, the Councillors or any of their members, officers, servants or agents from taking any further steps in the furtherance of carrying into effect the purported revocation of her appointment as Town Clerk.