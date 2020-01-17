Latest update January 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

Senior Cop fingered in sexual assault of reporter ‘stood down’ from duties

Jan 17, 2020

The Senior police rank accused of sexually assaulting a female reporter has been removed from his office pending administrative action.
This revelation was made by Police Commissioner Leslie James who spoke on the incident on the sidelines of an event held at the State House yesterday.
The Commissioner told reporters that “he was stood down from his actual duties and an administrative decision will be made shortly.”
James disclosed that the relevant information was obtained from the victim as the police continue their investigations.
“We have obtained a statement from the victim and the person was medically examined. We have not yet obtained the medical but those two things were done.”
The allegation came to light a few weeks ago when an official complaint was made to police.
The assault was said to have taken place in November 2019 when the reporter reached out to the senior cop for information on a matter he was spearheading.
She was allegedly invited to the office of the senior cop and it was there that the incident was said to have taken place.
Allegations surfaced that other senior officials were fully aware of the assault but did not advise the reporter to lodge an official report.
To this, the Commissioner stated that “it is not fair to say that they did not. It is the victim’s…we are not officious; we respond based on reports.
“Indeed, the alleged victim spoke to a number of officers prior to her making an actual report.”
Investigations are continuing.

New 2019