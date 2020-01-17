Latest update January 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

Secondment of Hicken, Karimbaksh an administrate decision – Top Cop

What was thought to be a big shake up in the Guyana Police Force was yesterday deemed an administrative decision by the Commissioner of Police, Leslie James.

Senior Superintendent Fazil Karimbaksh

Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken

James was at the time responding to questions by the media on the secondment of Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken and Senior Superintendent Fazil Karimbaksh.
Hicken was moved to the Ministry of Citizenship while Karimbaksh who worked under him was shifted to the Civil Defence Commission. The two ranks reportedly got their letters informing them of their reassignments on Tuesday afternoon.
The shift was made public last week and caused quite a stir in the media as both men were responsible for the training of ranks in the Force.
According to the Commissioner of Police, the move was nothing but an administrative decision.
“You’ve heard the comments of the honorable minister (Khemraj Ramjattan) of the force.”
James assured that the Guyana Police Force has officers in line to fill the now vacant spots but noted that this is first time officers have been seconded under his command.
“It is not a precedent…We’ve had none before but we have had secondment in the Force prior.”
Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan, had stated that the shift of both men, especially of Hicken, was strategic and necessary. He stated that the Commissioner has the right to move police officers anywhere he sees fit as part of the operational mandate of the Police Force.

 

 

