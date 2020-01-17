Pomeroon Trading gives new library, computer centre to Abrams Creek Primary School

Pomeroon Trading, one of Guyana’s leading coconut growing and processing enterprises, recently opened a new library and computer centre at Abrams Creek Primary School.

Kaieteur News understands that the project was coordinated and fully funded by Pomeroon Trading, a Guyanese company with investors from across North America and Europe.

The company which has its operations along the Pomeroon River has a long tradition of running highly impactful social outreach projects in the community, with previous programmes including building a dining room at Hackney Primary School and organising training seminars for female entrepreneurs in the Pomeroon.

Speaking at the Blessing Ceremony, Tana Yussuff, Pomeroon Trading’s Community Development Coordinator said that January 15, 2020 marked a leap forward in the educational development of the students of Abrams Creek Primary School.

She said, “Last year, we set out to develop a community of readers in the Pomeroon. Today (Wednesday) we are excited to open the first of two ICT labs at local schools and hope they inspire the next generation to develop their technology skills”.

This newspaper understands that the project is particularly notable in its collaboration between the private and public sectors. It was noted in its missive to the press that Pomeroon Trading relied on strong partnerships with the Department of Education (Region 2), the Guyana Energy Agency and the Ministry of Telecommunications.

The company explained that the Guyana Energy Agency offered its support through the installation of a photovoltaic system, and the Ministry of Telecommunications provided an ICT Hub.

Jared Kissoon, Pomeroon’s Chief Operating Officer for the Caribbean said, “Every child should be offered the same educational opportunities in Guyana, regardless of location, and a key component of this is access to books and the internet.

“At Pomeroon Trading, we consider community service to be central to our vision and operations. We look forward to growing alongside the community in the Pomeroon”.

An officer from the Department of Education, Region Two, Netram Doobay, also welcomed the project. He commended its immediate impact on the pupils.

He encouraged the teachers and the students to read more and make full use of the computers and the internet facility.

He added that it is important for the young minds to grow and develop in this fast-changing technological world

Kaieteur News understands that during the blessing ceremony, guests were welcomed with songs and poems performed by the young students.

The ceremony closed with Kassandra Edwards of Abrams Creek Grade Five, thanking the team for providing the school with the books and computers as well as thanking the Parents Teachers Association for volunteering their time to build the shelves and paint the library room.