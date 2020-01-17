PM results saves man, 67, from murder charge

Latest update January 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
The results of a postmortem appear to have saved a 24-year-old labourer from being charged for killing a West Bank Demerara pensioner.
Police had received reports that the labourer had kicked 67-year-old Mohammed Rasheed, of Belle West during an altercation on Monday.
Rasheed was admitted to the West Bank Demerara Regional Hospital.
Meanwhile, based on a report from the pensioner’s son, police arrested the labourer. He denied that he had assaulted Rasheed.
Last Tuesday, a detective visited the hospital to interview the injured man, only to learn that he had succumbed.
A doctor who had treated the pensioner informed the policeman that Rasheed had suffered from a lung infection.
Police said that government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh, yesterday conducted the postmortem which found that the patient had suffered a heart attack, and also suffered from a lung infection and cirrhosis of the liver.
Police also said that the pathologist found trauma at the back of the pensioner’s head and stomach, but could not say whether this was caused by a blow or a fall.
The pensioner was subsequently released.
