Man satisfies ego by beating businessman in front of police

A 28-year-old union worker satisfied his anger by on Wednesday evening by beating a businessman in the presence of police officers.

The incident occurred at the popular “Sunset Boulevard Bar” located at Second Street, Fourth Avenue, Bartica.

The union worker who was consuming alcohol with friends left his table and entered the washroom to use the urinal.

While in the washroom, he was greeted with harsh words by a well-known businessman with whom he has an ongoing court matter.

The young man held his cool and exited the washroom but approached the businessman minutes later and insulted him in the presence of his wife.

This aggravated the businessman and he dealt the union worker several cuffs to face and body.

The bartender intervened but could not stop the altercation between the two so he decided to summon the ranks of the Bartica Police Station.

By the time the ranks arrived, the altercation had ended and the union worker was left with a “black eye”.

Police Officers approached the businessman first to inquire the reason for the altercation. While the police were in the process of doing so, the union worker “flew into a rage” and attacked the businessman, in the presence of the ranks.

Kaieteur News was told that the businessman was dealt a “powerful cuff to the face that knocked him off his chair”.

Being helpless on the floor, the businessman received multiple blows from the union worker who had to be restrained by the officers.

When asked the reason for assaulting the businessman in the presence of the police ranks, the union worker responded that “he seized the opportunity to satisfy his ego.”

Both men were detained at Bartica Police Station and charged for assault causing grievous bodily harm.

They are scheduled to appear in the Bartica Magistrate Court today.