Intense police presence needed to stomp out minibus park chaos

President of the United Minibus Union (BMU) Eon Andrews, and Chairman of the Sophia Minibus Branch, Unzie Copeland, are pleading with the Guyana Police Force to intensify their presence at the various minibus parks with the aim of lessening the chaos of over loading that usually occurred.

Kaieteur News understands that the pleading comes after the issue of overloading minibuses has increased drastically.

According to sources, the majority of the minibus operators working the Route 48 and Route 40 are guilty of such practices. And by doing that, they are at all times putting their lives and the lives of their passengers in danger.

The issue of overloading is causing increased tension at the bus park.

In an interview, Mr. Copeland stated that the issue of overloading is one that the Police Force has to look into because the Minibus Union has no control.

Mr. Copeland further stated that in order to cut back on the overloading issue, the Minibus Union has implemented the number system. Different lanes were set up so that drivers can load their buses in an orderly manner.

However, drivers still tend to cut the line and move towards the front where they continue to carry out the act.

Mr. Copeland stated that police ranks should be at the parks to overlook the bus operators and anyone found guilty of overloading should be ordered to leave the park without loading their bus.

According to the President of UMU, Eon Andrews, the issue of over-loading continues because the presence of police ranks at the various parks is lacking.