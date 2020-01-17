CANU intercepts truck with cocaine, ganja stashed in fertiliser

Latest update January 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
Customs Anti-narcotics Unit (CANU) ranks have detained four people after intercepting a truck with what is suspected to be cocaine and marijuana
hidden among fertiliser.
A CANU release stated that the vehicle, which was destined for Berbice, was intercepted on Mandela Avenue.
The narcotics were hidden in two white salt bags, and contained 40 parcels totalling 22 kilograms of suspected marijuana; and two parcels totalling 2.740 kilograms of suspected cocaine.
