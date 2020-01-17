APNU uses GNBA to muzzle – says Jagdeo

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has said that the party plans to engage multiple international organisations over what it says are various unfair restrictions imposed upon the party by the Guyana National Broadcasting Agency (GNBA).

Speaking yesterday at his weekly press conference, the General Secretary of the party said that the PPP/C has prepared a file and plans to engage the international community on what he describes as a violation of freedom of the media.

According to Jagdeo, the GNBA has been sending multiple correspondence to Freedom Radio, which he indicates is the main medium for the majority of the party’s advertisements.

He explained that the party’s press conferences are aired via Freedom Radio and as such, GNBA has been imposing multiple requirements, which the party now has to submit to the Agency.

The former President is of the view that the reasons behind these biased sanctions are as a result of a special investigative committee within the GNBA being headed by an individual closely affiliated with the APNU/AFC Coalition.

Additionally, Jagdeo told reporters yesterday that he believes that the aim of GNBA is to cause the closure of various radio stations before the General and Regional Elections.

“GNBA has being writing mainly Freedom Radio and other stations that we primarily put our ads on…They have been writing them so that (radio stations) have to submit everything.”

Further, he claims that the weekly press conferences “offend the people at GNBA”.

Jagdeo reiterated that plans are in place to inform the international community and concurrently protecting the rights of the party.