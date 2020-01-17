Alleged thief runs into police while chasing victim

By Trishan Craig

The court on Wednesday heard that an alleged thief was caught by the police when he chased one of his victims straight into the hands of the police after asking for $100.

Odwin David was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty. David pleaded not guilty to both charges after they were read to him.

The first charge alleged that on January 11, 2020 at Camp Street, Georgetown he attempted to commit a felony to wit robbery under arms that is he being armed with a dangerous weapon, a knife, he attempted to rob Stephen Hall.

Also it was alleged that on the same day he being armed with a knife, attempted to rob Mukish Ally of one LG cellphone valued $30,000 and $1,360 in cash.

The defendant, who was not represented by an attorney, told the court that he is a 29-year-old porter who resides at 50 Hadfield Street Georgetown.

Both victims appeared for the hearing and were given a chance to address the court.

Hall said that on the day in question he was just off from work and was at the location when he was approached by the defendant. David allegedly asked for $100 however, Hall responded saying he didn’t have.

Upon leaving the defendant reportedly pushed Hall and snatched his bag while brandishing a large knife. The victim said, “I didn’t have anything in my bag but my work stuff so when he saw that he just chuckled and went away.”

The victim further told the court that he saw some police ranks at the State House and he reported to them that someone just tried to rob him and he gave a description of the individual.

While on Main Street the victim said the police ranks came in a state vehicle saying they just found the person that fits the description he gave. He went with the ranks and later positively identified the person they arrested as the individual who tried to rob him.

On the other hand, Ally indicated that David allegedly approached him in the same manner asking for $100 and when he declined to offer the money the defendant reportedly whipped out a knife. However, Ally managed to run away and he ran into the police ranks that were looking for the accused.

Ally also mentioned that when the defendant reportedly pulled out the knife after the refusal, he allegedly told him “Like you want dead.”

The police prosecutor objected to bail based on the nature and penalties of the offence. Objections were also made based on the fact that the defendant may not return for trial.

The magistrate upheld the submission made the prosecutor and remanded the defendant to prison. The matter was then adjourned to February 5, 2020.

Before the hearing concluded Hall told the court that he is of the opinion that the judicial system has been soft on offenders and he believes that given the prevalence of certain offenses the penalties should be harsh on offenders.

However, to this the magistrate informed him that the main reason and according to the laws of Guyana the maximum sentence that can be handed down in the Magistrates Court is five years.