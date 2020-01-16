WBCA/Anil Lalsa Construction Co. two-day final re-scheduled

The West Berbice Cricket Association (WBCA) has re-scheduled the final of the Anil Lalsa Construction Company two-day tournament for next

weekend. The final was set to commence on Saturday at Bush Lot Sports Club, but the organsiers were forced to make the adjustment due to the inclement weather. The final will be contested between Achiever’s Youth and Sports Club and No.5 Monedderlust. Achiever’s Youth and Sports Club ended the preliminaries with 36 points, while Monedderlust finished on 16.

Apart from the inclement weather, the competition was also put on hold to allow the Berbice Cricket Board to complete various competitions.

Meanwhile, the Association will be holding its first meeting for the year today at the Association’s office in D’ Edward where they will be looking at a development programme for the first half of the year. According to the WBCA President, David Black, they will also be looking at an outreach curriculum for the various clubs.

“We will be looking at a number of plans, one of which is to assist the clubs in having regular youth teams, because at present the only clubs that have under 15, 17 and 19 teams are Blairmont, D’ Edward, Achievers, Bush Lot and Paradise. The other clubs main focus is on Second Division, 10/10 and T 20, while at the same time there are lots of young players around that need opportunities to show case their talent.”