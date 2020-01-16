UWI T20 tourney in Trinidad

MSC All-Stars shoot down T&T Soldiers to march into semis

A five-wicket haul from 25-year-old left-arm spinner Raj Nanan powered Guyana’s Malteenoes All-Stars to an eight-wicket win against the T&T Defence Force on the DLS system on Tuesday night to march into the Semi-finals of the UWI T20 tournament at the Sir Frank Worrell Oval in the Twin Island Republic.

Nanan, a former Guyana youth player who campaigns in T&T’s club cricket, took 5-19 from his four overs to spin webs around the Soldiers.

He got support from medium pacer Kellon Carmichael (3-14) and Essequibo left-arm spinner Anthony Adams (2-36) as TTDF fell for 123 in 19.1 overs.

Chasing a revised target of 94 off 15 overs due to rain, the Guyanese side reached 95-2 in 10.4 overs with the left-handed pair of Robin Bacchus, who galloped to 31 from 22 balls and Trevon Griffith, 27 from 13 balls, sharing in a half-century opening stand before they were both dismissed.

However, Guyana Super50 batsman Johnathon Foo remained unbeaten on 10, while Vice-Captain Travis Blyden, who also plays club cricket in Trinidad, finished on 11 not out see Malteenoes All-Stars to their third consecutive victory.

The Guyanese will now clash with the star studded Queen’s Park Cricket Club in the second semi-final under lights tomorrow night.

Despite losing DJ Bravo, who has been selected for the West Indies T20 series against Ireland, the home team includes West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine and T&T National players Tion Webster, Justin Guillen and Jon Ross Jaggesar.

The Guyanese will have their final practice session today and Skipper Steven Jacobs said his team is very confident of getting past Queen’s Park to book a place in Sunday’s final.

“We are very confident …. we’ve played as team thus far and we had some excellent performances from players at different times so that’s a plus for us,” Jacobs said.

Malteenoes All-Stars are aiming to become the first Guyanese team to take Championship honours after DCC lost in the 2017 final.

The first prize is TT$40, 000 and a Trophy while the runners-take home TT$15,000 and Trophy. (Sean Devers)