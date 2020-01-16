Turbo football tournament “We are not scared of anyone” – Nigel Denny

The semifinals of the third annual Turbo Knockout Football tournament is set for Sunday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue from 19:00hrs where Fruta Conquerors will clash with Pouderoyen, while defending champions Northern Rangers will come against a familiar foe in Georgetown Football Club (GFC).

The skipper of Rangers, Nigel Denny, during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, explained that his team has not been doing any sort of training heading into this ten team competition that kicked off last November but nevertheless his troops are all fearless.

Rangers clashed with GFC in the final of the second edition of the tournament and after they had trailed early in the match, goals from Nigel Denny and MVP Stephan Reynolds saw them achieving a come from behind win to clinch the championship and the then $800,000 first place cash prize.

Heading into Sunday’s semifinal clash, Rangers will be without their talisman Reynolds who scored in each of their matches in the last edition of this tournament.

Denny confessed that Reynolds departure to Santos was majorly due to the fact that Rangers didn’t train regularly. “We lost Stephan and we really miss him, he is a man that be on the striking lines getting goals consistently. He is with Santos now and we are happy for him but he is just one man,” Denny posited.

The skipper who is in charge of the oldest squad in the tournament shared with Kaieteur Sport that the Knockout format suits his team because, “It’s just four games we have to win and we have experienced players that have the knowledge, we just have to apply ourselves to win the next two games and the title is ours.”

Santos FC have lodged a protest to the promoters of the tournament; Petra Organisation, contesting GFC’s quarterfinal win, noting in a letter seen by this publication that that Gregory Stevens and Paul Fields of Grove Hi-tech and Deon Alfred of Beacon FC were not legally transferred to contest for GFC in last Sunday’s match.

The organisers have not made an announcement on whether the protest will be upheld up to yesterday but when Denny was quizzed on how he feels about a reunion with the dangerous Reynolds, he reiterated that, “It doesn’t matter who we have to play, we are not scared of anybody.”

The champions of this tournament will pocket $400,000 with second place bagging $200,000, third place $100,000 and fourth place $50,000.