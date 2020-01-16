Trial of accused in murder of Rubis accountant aborted

The trial of the three men accused of killing Rubis accountant, Jason Cort was brought to an abrupt end yesterday by Justice Brassington Reynolds after what he described as an “unfortunate development.” In the circumstances, Justice Reynolds informed the murder accused – Clifton Gibson, Linton Eastman and Stancey Rodney – that they were further remanded to prison and would be brought back to court at the earliest possible time to be tried. On Monday, the men had pleaded not guilty to a murder charge before a jury.

As a result of the development, the jury was discharged. The three accused were scheduled to go on trial yesterday at 09:00hrs. However, this was not the case, as Justice Reynolds and the men’s lawyers, Glenn Hanoman, Melvin Duke and George Thomas, were in an in-chamber hearing. When Justice Reynolds returned to the bench about one hour later, he informed persons in the courtroom that he was forced to conduct an inquiry into a matter that was brought to his attention.

According to the judge, it was reported to him that a witness overheard a conversation at the courthouse yesterday. The Judge said that the nature of the conversation, which he did not disclose, could result in the trial having a prejudicial outcome. Further to that, he said that there is the likelihood of a bias, and as a judge of the law, he has to ensure fairness to both sides, the prosecution and defence. State Counsel Abigail Gibbs was among those in the prosecution.

The Judge noted that the issue brought to his attention was a rather unfortunate development. He said that the interest of justice demands that that course be taken—the trial being aborted.

Cort, a 27-year-old accounts executive, was gunned down in front of his 262 Jamoon Drive, MeadowBrook Gardens home by gun-toting bandits, shortly after he had arrived home with his fiancée. He was shot to the chest and died subsequently at Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital.

It was reported that the bandits took Cort’s licenced firearm, cell phone, gold band, chain and ring and an X Box console. According to reports, the couple, who have a two-year-old son, had just come from a Kingston location, and were preparing to head to another venue on the East Bank of Demerara when the attack occurred.

It was on February 21, 2017, that the three murder accused were committed to stand trial for the offence following a preliminary inquiry before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman. The Magistrate had ruled that there was sufficient evidence against the three accused for a trial. When called on to lead a defence, Rodney and Gibson remained silent, Eastman, on the other hand, testified that he was beaten by police ranks to give a caution statement.