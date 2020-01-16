Three on remand for newspaper vendor’s murder

After appearing before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, three persons were yesterday remanded for the murder of a newspaper vendor, which occurred six days ago.

Carl Carter, Delhoya McKenzie and Carlton Carter were arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where they were not required to plead to the indictable offence.

It is alleged that on January 10, 2020 at Queenstown, Essequibo, they murdered Shawn Mannilall during the course or furtherance of a robbery. The matter was then adjourned to January 29, when the case will be recalled at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court.

According to information, the 48 year-old victim of Parcel 61 Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, was shot and killed around 20:00hrs on the day in question. Investigations revealed that Mannilall and his family were about to enter their home when they were stopped in their tracks by two armed bandits.

They were masked men who were wearing helmets while brandishing a handgun and a cutlass. It is alleged that the gun was fired, hitting Mannilall to his chest, shoulder and abdomen. The bandits after seeing the man fall to the ground then made good their escape.

The victim was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.