Savage Legends overcome HS Masters in T20 fixture

Latest update January 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Savage Legends defeated HS Masters by 17 runs when the teams collided in a T20 fixture on Sunday last.
Savage Legends were asked to bat at Queen’s College ground and they mustered 144 for 5. Nadir Baksh made 25; Randolph Perreira got 23, Raymond Bisraj and Nigel Grannum 19 each.
In reply, HS Masters managed 127 for 7. Flash Gordon scored 25, while Danny Sankar contributed 21, Barlow Lakeram 19 and Arjuna Persaud 18. Vishwanauth Gobin had 3-32 from four overs, Randolph Perreira took 2-14 from four and Vivekanand Ramsaywack 2-21 from four.
Nadir Baksh received the best batsman trophy and Vishwanauth Gobin the best bowler prize. The game was sponsored by Factory Price.
Meanwhile, on Sunday Savage Legends will play Savage Warriors and HS Masters will take on Savage Legends at Queen’s College ground.
Jan 16, 2020The West Berbice Cricket Association (WBCA) has re-scheduled the final of the Anil Lalsa Construction Company two-day tournament for next weekend. The final was set to commence on Saturday at Bush...
Jan 16, 2020
Jan 16, 2020
Jan 16, 2020
Jan 16, 2020
Jan 16, 2020
Some unpalatable things happened in 2019 and they force us to look back to the criticisms, this columnist, many editorials... more
What nonsense is this being peddled that the Auditor General’s Report for 2018 was leaked to the media? The Report, once... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean countries are being warned by the government of the United States of America (U.S.) and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]