Savage Legends overcome HS Masters in T20 fixture

Savage Legends defeated HS Masters by 17 runs when the teams collided in a T20 fixture on Sunday last.

Savage Legends were asked to bat at Queen’s College ground and they mustered 144 for 5. Nadir Baksh made 25; Randolph Perreira got 23, Raymond Bisraj and Nigel Grannum 19 each.

In reply, HS Masters managed 127 for 7. Flash Gordon scored 25, while Danny Sankar contributed 21, Barlow Lakeram 19 and Arjuna Persaud 18. Vishwanauth Gobin had 3-32 from four overs, Randolph Perreira took 2-14 from four and Vivekanand Ramsaywack 2-21 from four.

Nadir Baksh received the best batsman trophy and Vishwanauth Gobin the best bowler prize. The game was sponsored by Factory Price.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Savage Legends will play Savage Warriors and HS Masters will take on Savage Legends at Queen’s College ground.