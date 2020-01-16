Norton St. Lodge residents welcome drain-cleaning exercise

Residents of Norton Street, Lodge, in Georgetown are welcoming the drain-cleaning exercise that is being facilitated by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure in collaboration with the Ministry of Communities, to alleviate the issue of flooding in the community after heavy downpours.

According to reports the cleaning of the drains in the community reportedly commenced yesterday around 07:30hrs.

Kaieteur News understands that the drain cleaning exercise started after resident lodge complaints to the relevant authorities about, smelly and germs infected water rising to an uncomfortable level in the community draining systems.

The raising of the water level is a result of the heavy downpour that occurred last Sunday night and well into Tuesday morning.

In its quest to bring relieved to the affected persons two excavators and four sand truck were deployed in Norton Street to clear the drains and sand filled the swamped areas.

When Kaieteur News visited the affected area yesterday morning, persons were anxious to get their issues heard about how the water level and stench of the water is affecting them.

Residents blamed the issue on poor drainage systems in the community that would usually get clogged with weeds and plastic bags.

One resident, Shelly Wills, stated that she has been living in the community for the past 10 years and the only time she is uncomfortable is when the rainy season commences.

“The drains and gutters in the community at times would get clogged with plastic bags and weeds. When the drains are clogged the water has nowhere to go when the rain falls so it overflows from the drains and into residents’ yards.”

When contacted a source from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure stated that the drain-cleaning exercise is scheduled to be completed in a matter of three days.