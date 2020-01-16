Marcus Bisram case sent back to Berbice jurisdiction

By Trishan Craig

Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus yesterday sent Marcus Bisram back to the Berbice jurisdiction for the continuation of his matter.

Bisram was extradited to Guyana and was charged on local shores with counselling, procuring and commanding Harri Paul Parsram, Radesh Motie, Niran Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Orlando Dickie to murder Faiyaz Narinedatt between October 31, 2016 and November 1, 2016.

Family members of the accused and the deceased yesterday once again packed the courtroom of the magistrate which is located in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to hear the decision made on the defence’s request.

Defence counsel Glenn Hanoman, on the last occasion, had asked for the matter to stay with the present magistrate and to have a copy of the letter which was sent to the Chancellor in relation to the recusal of Magistrate Alex Moore from the case.

However, yesterday in response to this, the magistrate said, “The submissions made by the defence should not have been made to this court. The matter is hereby transferred to the Whim Magistrate’s Court where Magistrate Renita Singh will be presiding over the case.”

The matter was then adjourned to January 20.

State Prosecutor Stacy Goodings had filed statements in the matter to be served on the accused. She also made a full disclosure of evidence to the court.

Furthermore, the defence made two depositions, one of which was taken from the evidence of a pivotal witness from the prosecution’s case in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) in relation to the murder.

The matter for Marcus Bisram commenced on November 21, 2019, a day after he arrived in Guyana via extradition. However, since the commencement of the case there have been several hiccups.

The state had requested on that date for the matter to proceed by way of a preliminary inquiry.

However, Magistrate Moore decided that it would take its course by paper committal and statements were to be handed over to him by the prosecution on December 9, 2019, but Magistrate Moore reported sick.

The matter was called at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court that said day before Magistrate Peter Hugh. Goodings was a no-show after she was informed that Moore reported sick. Hugh transferred the case back to Springlands.

Narinedatt was alleged to have been beaten by several men at the behest of Bisram. He was allegedly pushed into the trunk of a car, taken to the Berbice public road, dumped and run over to make it appear as if it were a hit-and-run.