“Jail time is waste time”- Thief tells court

By Trishan Craig

Yet another rare response was given by Levi Williams, who yesterday told a full court that, “Jail time is waste time.” He made this statement as he was being sentenced for stealing from his friend and a bus driver.

The accused was hauled before the Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Monday last to have two charges read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The first charge stated that on December 7, 2019 at Cornhill Street, Georgetown, Williams stole $15,000 from the person of Murdock Davis. The court also heard that on December 6, 2019 at Georgetown, he entered the dwelling home of Darrell Romeo and stole one laptop and a laptop bag. He had pleaded guilty to the offences and was more than eager to receive his sentence today.

A probation report was given to the court as it relates to the accused. The court was told that for the charge involving Romeo, the accused had tried by all means to get back the items to the victim. However, the accused was upset because of the victim’s attitude towards him. But Williams did express remorse for his actions and had said he is sorry for what took place in both cases. The court also heard that Williams was previously sentenced for two offences.

When asked what he had to say for himself before sentence was passed, Williams said, “Your worship Darrel Romeo won’t show his face after he throw up on Facebook a set of things about me. You win some and you lose some so jail time is waste time. I am a law-abiding citizen. Darrel is the only person I does depend ‘pon, but since he start treat me like nutten I start change”.

The magistrate then sentenced Williams to 18 months in prison on the first charge and eight months for the latter. The sentences will run concurrently.

Back in 2015 Williams was fined $40,000 for the possession of a knife, resisting arrest and disorderly behaviour. In 2008 he was charged for a violent robbery.