Haitians appear in court on immigration charge

Latest update January 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
On Monday, the police arrested a group of Haitians who were caught on their way back to Guyana after attempting to enter Brazil without presenting themselves to an immigration officer in Guyana.
Fined for the offence were ten women and thirteen men. The defendants were yesterday arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, where they admitted to leaving Guyana illegally.
While the police officers provided more security for Magistrate Marcus, she read the charge to groups of three Haitians. The charge stated that on January 13, 2020, at Takutu, Lethem, they departed Guyana illegally without presenting themselves to an immigration officer.
Through the use of a French interpreter, the defendants were able to communicate with the court. They explained that they were unaware they had to present themselves to an immigration officer before travelling to Brazil.
The court heard that the defendants, were told to travel to Guyana and they later began the journey to Brazil. Among those who were charged were taxi drivers, businessmen and businesswomen, mechanics and carpenters.
According to police prosecutor Quinn Harris, on January 13, 2020, twenty-three Haitian Nationals were caught on the route to Brazil. When apprehended they were asked to present their travel documents and it was observed that the defendants are legal in Guyana, and that they were granted 6 months stay in the country.
However, it was discovered that when the defendants arrived at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, they indicated that they would be locally residing in Georgetown. Investigations revealed that the defendants did not present themselves to an immigration officer, before leaving for Brazil.
They were arrested and later charged for the offence. The nineteen defendants that pleaded guilty to the charge were fined $30,000, or in default 40 days’ imprisonment.
When the four defendants who pleaded not guilty found out that they would be remanded to prison based on the objection made by prosecutor Harris – that they are a flight risk – one of the defendants threw herself onto the floor and started a commotion.
It was then explained to the defendants that when someone pleads not guilty to a charge in Guyana, the matter has to go to trial for evidence to be shown to the court, and it’s likely that while the matter is being conducted, the person could be remanded to prison.
After the explanation was given, the defendants then offered to change their pleas, they were also fined $30,000, or in default spend 40 days in prison.
On Monday, seven Haitians were hauled before the court for a similar charge in which they were sent back to Guyana by Brazilian Authorities.
Three men and four women, all Haitian Nationals, were on Monday arraigned before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to an immigration charge in which they illegally exit Guyana and went to Brazil.
The defendants, Rosette Alerte, 58, Elta Ettienne, 26, Miralda Jean Pierre, 25, Mireille Talius, 32, Barnaby Fleurvil, 25, Bendimmy Dorsainvil, 26, and Fredo Cadet, 29, all pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on January 8, 2020, at Takutu, Lethem, they departed Guyana illegally without presenting themselves to an immigration officer.
The seven defendants pleaded guilty to the charge and they were all fined $30,000, or in default 40 days’ imprisonment.
